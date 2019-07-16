How can someone who is blind or visually impaired identify or tell the difference between products in the supermarket? This is the question Felipe de Abajo, student on the University Master's Degree in Education and ICT (E-learning) at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), asked himself one year ago. This was the spark of inspiration for the project that would become Alblin, the first online store in the world to offer products featuring Braille on the label, which blind or visually impaired people can read by touch. The project was one of eight to be presented in June as part of the seventh Spin UOC entrepreneurship conference. The store is expected to be launched in September and, further down the road, Alblin will offer an accessibility consultancy service for other online businesses.

In an attempt to find an answer to his initial question, Felipe discovered that some manufacturers label their products using the Braille writing system, which is compulsory for medication packaging, for instance. He also found that even fewer use a QR code in relief and that the majority do not include anything at all.

"I estimate that in Spain there must be around 1,500 products labelled in Braille, although I do not know the exact numbers because there is no national catalogue or anything", he explained. "If you put yourself in the shoes of a blind person, going to the supermarket and looking for these products is quite a difficult endeavour. What's more, the customer service staff are often not sure how to respond", added the UOC student, who has a bachelor's degree in Social Education and advanced-level specialist training in Web Application Development. Alblin's aim is to facilitate access to these products labelled in Braille.