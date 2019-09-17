The UOC showcases its research during Researchers' Night

The house of the future

What can 5G technology bring to homes of the future? The concept known as building monitoring offers a whole host of conveniences for domestic environments, as well as energy efficiency and home security improvements, among other aspects. These smart homes are equipped with sensors that measure environmental and occupational status. This technology, applied as part of a project developed by researchers from the UOC and the Telecommunications Technological Center of Catalonia (CTTC), will be presented at CosmoCaixa (Carrer D'Isaac Newton, 26), at 7pm, with participation from Ferran Adelantado, Behnam Ojaghi and Santiago Sánchez, from the Wireless Networks Research Lab (WiNE), and CTTC researchers: Christos Verikoukis, Michail Dalgitsis, Anestis Dalgkitsis, Ioannis Sarrigiannis, Massimiliano Maule, Prodromos Mekikis, Mohammadreza Mosahebfard and Farhad Rezazadeh. The activity will be conducted in English.

We live in a datafied society; a phenomenon we need to understand in order to gain power over the use of our personal data. What exactly is datafication? What happens to our digital data? Are there positive implications in its use? These are some of the questions that researcher Juliana Raffaghelli from the Edul@b, Education and ICT research group, will be addressing in an interactive workshop being held at the National Research Council (CSIC) Researchers' Residence building in Barcelona at 8pm (Carrer de L'Hospital, 64). Participants will, both in small groups and a plenary session, discuss their experiences of interacting with their mobiles in order to gain an understanding of the technological and ethical reality associated with their digital data.

The Àngel Baixeras school in Barcelona (Carrer de Salvador Aulet, 1) will host a workshop for its students on the CUIDAR project –on the morning of 26 September–, which has involved the participation of more than 500 young Europeans, who have collaborated in a process to create a child-focused disaster management framework. Researcher Míriam Arenas, from the Care and Preparedness in the Network Society (CareNet), will present the results of this project aimed at empowering the children with regard to coping with natural and social disasters, before, during and after emergency situations, and invite them to come up with their own suggestions for making improvements to disaster management systems.

The European Researchers' Night in Catalonia is organized by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGLOBAL), the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB), the University of Barcelona (UB), the University of Girona (UdG), the University of Lleida (UdL) and the Rovira i Virgili University (URV), with the support of the Catalan Association for Scientific Communication (ACCC) and the UOC. The initiative is promoted by the European Commission as part of the Marie Curie Actions, falling within its Horizon 2020 framework programme. It aims to support the career development of research personnel.

