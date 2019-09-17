A new protocol for brain stimulation has been proposed aiming to slow down deterioration in Alzheimer's patients

Clinical trials

In order to test this new brain stimulation protocol, researchers proposed a clinical trial of 54 patients with onset or moderately developed Alzheimer's disease, chosen from the Dementia Unit at the Consorcio Sanitario (Health Committee), in Terrassa. This sample will allow the researchers to test the benefits of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), a non-invasive brain stimulation technique that involves creating a magnetic field to stimulate neurons in the areas of the brain affected by deterioration and facilitate its recovery. The advantage of this procedure, which has already proven itself effective in treating illnesses such as treatment-resistant depression, is that personalized treatments can be devised for each patient depending on the areas most affected by neural degeneration.

The treatment will begin with an individualized study of each patient's brain using MRI. Then, experts will be able to localize the most affected subcortical areas of the brain and, thanks to a study on brain connectivity and by means of a seed-based tracking technique, they will accurately select which specific areas of the cerebral cortex should receive the stimulation. The researchers plan to alternate the therapy in four regions affected by the Alzheimer's: the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex and the parietal lobe on both sides of the brain.

The transcranial magnetic stimulation is administered in sessions of under three minutes and twelve seconds, much shorter than conventional protocols that can last up to half an hour. The team of neuroscientists behind the proposal suggests ten sessions, each under ten minutes long, which will be completed over a two week period. The results will be assessed when the treatment has ended and will be repeated after one, three and six months to assess whether the changes have remained positive during this time. "This treatment is not compatible with other therapeutic approaches. In fact, for this clinical trial we are proposing a combination of transcranial magnetic stimulation with cognitive stimulation, which we already know can help to slow down deterioration caused by the disease", stated Marrón, director of the UOC's University Master's Degree in Neuropsychology.