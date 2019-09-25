SELFEE: self-knowledge and empowerment

"The project's main aim is to equip professionals engaged in training the unemployed or individuals at risk of social exclusion with new tools so they can help them develop basic digital skills", explained Montse Guitert, one of the driving forces behind SELFEE. Principal investigator of the Research Group in Education and ICT (EDUL@B) and professor at the UOC's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences, her work specializes in the field of digital skills. The cornerstone of the project is training trainers who are not often experts in the matter and who have volunteered to work with these groups through NGOs but lack teaching experience.

SELFEE also hopes to broaden its scope to tackle a wider range of needs: "It doesn't want to simply teach people basic digital skills or show them how to use this piece of technology or that one; rather, it intends to help them weave this knowledge into a more thorough process of change. It's also looking to help people set social emotional goals", stated Teresa Romeu, another EDUL@B researcher involved in the project who also works in the field of digital skills at the UOC's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences.

In this regard, we should not dismiss the importance of aspects like enhanced self-knowledge for individuals at risk of exclusion looking for work. The SELFEE method blends these aspects with digital skills through artistic disciplines such as dance, theatre and the art of storytelling. The foundations for trainers regarding these aspects are included in the guide Social Emotional Learning for Job Searchers.