According to Gallach, the 2030 Agenda is a "global plan to tackle the environmental, social and economic problems caused by globalization". She believes that implementing it in Spain "will help organize the work to be done on public policies and mobilize the resources necessary to bring about change".

The 2030 Agenda was published four years ago, on 25 September 2015, after 193 countries reached an agreement on 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Gallach pointed out how the 17 SDGs cover "all areas related to preserving our environment, to people, and to the methodology, ie how we should achieve this transformation: through partnerships".

She explained how "it is the first time that the whole international community – led by the United Nations – has presented a major plan for transformation," which is aimed at all countries, no matter whether they are more advanced or less so. She also told us that "the political action of governments, the institutions in each country, and citizens should adopt and press this Agenda to ensure each government finds ways to apply it in accordance with their needs".

Gallach also stressed the importance of "the special role played by citizens, especially new generations, who realize that the world they are inheriting is not what they want". Spain's High Commissioner for the 2030 Agenda says the SDGs will be met if we can achieve a combination of public policy and private sector action, in which universities, science, innovation and technology must all play a very important role.