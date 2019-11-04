A new method for measuring spinal cord atrophy is included in a clinical trial on multiple sclerosis

Clinical trial in progress

The new image processing method will be used for the first time in a phase 3 clinical trial that began in May 2018 to test a generic medicine that may help reduce atrophy in multiple sclerosis patients. The goal will be to ascertain the effect achieved by this drug, called simvastatin, on spinal cord atrophy. "Normally, it is prescribed to lower cholesterol levels, but it would be a breakthrough if such a cheap drug could be used in the treatment of multiple sclerosis", Prados added.

The first year 1 follow-ups are already under way, in a trial that will take 7 years in total to complete. It will be then that the new technology, in which this UOC-employed computational engineer has played a significant role, will come into action.

Prados believes that the explosion in the need for data science experts in medical environments, together with the creation of the eHealth Center two years ago, has put the UOC in a privileged position: "The University has leading researchers in this field and has set itself the goal of becoming a reference hub in medical data storage, curation and processing". In addition, the University has created the Bachelor's Degree in Applied Data Science and the Master's Degree in Data Science , which "provide further proof of the UOC's wish to transmit its expertise in the training of new professionals", Prados added.

The project, coordinated by researchers Marcello Moccia (UCL, London), Ferran Prados (UOC, Barcelona) and Frederik Barkhof (UCL, London), has eight centres from around Europe taking part in it. It is being run by the European network MAGNIMS, which brings together academics from different specializations who study multiple sclerosis using magnetic resonance imaging techniques.

Multiple sclerosis, in figures

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic – and, for the moment, incurable – disease of the central nervous system. It is one of the most common neurological diseases among young adults aged 20 to 40 and it is the second cause of disability in developed countries. According to data for 2019 provided by Esclerosis Múltiple España, there are currently 9,000 people diagnosed with the disease in Catalonia, 55,000 people in Spain and 2.5 million around the world.

