UOC the focus of a video produced by BBC StoryWorks and the IAU

In the episode, different members of the UOC community explain its model and the characteristics that make it unique. For instance, the episode introduces us to Jaume Jofre, a student from the Joint University Master's Degree in Information and Communication Technology Security. Jofre spoke about how important it was for him to have the opportunity to study at his own pace and enjoy the flexibility he needed. "I think it democratizes education and knowledge," he said.

"I think online education is the future," said Pelumi Fadare, a student from the University Master's Degree in Social Media: Management and Strategy, and participant in 2019's SpinUOC competition. Fadare highlighted the support she has received at the UOC as well as her ability to combine the University's educational model with all her other commitments.

Nati Cabrera, professor and director of the University Master's Degree in Quality Management and Evaluation in Higher Education, also makes an appearance. "The University's mission is to generate knowledge and offer quality, lifelong learning," she said, adding that the UOC's learning model promotes constant interaction between teaching staff and students.

UOC President Josep A. Planell pointed out that the challenges we will have to face as a society, as outlined in the 2030 Agenda's Sustainable Development Goals, must be addressed using knowledge, and it is universities that generate this knowledge. Planell reiterated the UOC's commitment to the 2030 Agenda as a means of inciting global change.

Aiming Higher is a novel initiative that aims to give voice to higher education institutions and systems around the world and showcase their leading role in sustainable development, innovation and social transformation. It is also designed to provide a forum for reflection on the vital role played by higher education in the development of sustainable, democratic societies.