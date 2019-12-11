Algorithms that decide on investments

Machines have been performing tasks and solving problems for many years; however, there are decisions that entail risks that still depend to a large degree on humans. In the case of fields such as finance, the path chosen may make the difference between success and failure. To help in this kind of decision, the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has entered into an international collaboration to develop algorithms that will automate risk assessment and decision-making for investments.

In the context of what is known as computational finance, UOC researchers Jana Doering and Àngel Juan, from the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute's (IN3) ICSO research group, together with researcher Àngels Fitó, from Management & eLearning (MeL) research group of the Faculty of Economics and Business, have published a paper, in the journal Operations Research Perspectives, on the implementation of metaheuristic algorithms in finance and how they can be used to solve highly complex problems in the field of computing and combinatorial optimization. Specifically, the experts address the optimization of investment portfolios and management of the associated risks. The research team has analysed the relationship between these two areas and proposes new hybrid algorithms, such as the so-called simheuristic (a combination of metaheuristics and simulation) and learnheuristic (a combination of metaheuristics and machine learning) algorithms to generate solutions that significantly improve decision-making in financial environments.