Increasingly more censorship

Consequently, the same technology that has provided an almost limitless range of possibilities for the organization and propagation of different social movements can also become a tool for censorship, while the wave of protests appears to have provoked censorship into becoming increasingly more evident worldwide. According to the latest Freedom on the Net report, a study conducted by Freedom House that analyses internet freedom in 65 countries all over the world, global internet freedom has decreased for the ninth year in a row. An example of this is that between June 2018 and May 2019, Freedom House found evidence of the existence of advanced surveillance programmes on social media in 40 of the 65 countries analysed.

Other examples are the steps taken by governments such as the Russian one, which passed a law in April strengthening internet censorship powers by means of a domestic net that can work autonomously and that allows the Russian authorities to filter external information to that net and block content it deems undesirable. Another example is what happened in Iran in November, when the 12 days of public demonstrations that had been silenced through massive internet blackouts made news headlines all over the world. As regards China, supervision of the internet is increasingly more intense, with the content considered to be "delicate" increasing year on year.

"Intervening in the internet in any of its layers is a repressive strategy with a political dimension; cutting the digital layer affects the forms of political expression", explained Antonio Calleja López, who added that "there's no need to look to China, the Spanish government is also trying to obtain legal cover to do it". The drift from the so-called ley mordaza [gagging law] (which was a reaction to the potential of the interconnected crowds created during the indignados movement) to the more recent decretazo digital [digital super-decree] is "the story of an attack on social autonomy supported on the internet, on society's ability to organize and mobilize itself, using digital media, to change things", explained Calleja. According to the researcher, we need to observe governments with their eyes set on technological geopolitics and look at the role of large corporations like Google and Facebook, which have more power than any state in certain layers of the internet.

For her part, Professor Silvia Martínez recalled that in control actions on the internet and communications systems, it is "especially important to see the powers that the government has to intervene directly and the situations or circumstances in which these measures can be applied", and she referred to Royal Decree-Law 14/2019, of 31 October 2019, validated by the permanent deputation of the Congress of Deputies on 27 November, stating that "justifying an action using abstract terms such as 'public order' could translate into a wide-ranging power to take action".

Right to the internet as a basic human right

The consequences of this censorship affect different spheres, the experts explained. Alexandre López-Borrull recalled that through its study committees, the United Nations stated in 2016 that the internet was a basic human right "because it is through the internet that society lives its life, so without internet access, a society is not able to develop. The internet is not only for buying concert tickets, which is why the right to the internet is included in the Sustainable Development Goals".

"Restricting the right to assembly and protest is harmful to a society: it not only treats its citizens coercively and without dignity, it also deprives a voice to those who defend opposing points of view. This prevents anyone from having to develop arguments to legitimize the political decisions that will affect society as a whole and which must be based on the voluntary consent of all citizens", agreed Albert Padró-Solanet Grau, professor with the Faculty of Law and Political Science at the UOC. The costs are not only moral, or of short-term repression: "the lack of reply can lead to a stagnation of society and a lack of adaptation to the changes that may lead to really traumatic situations in the future", stated the UOC professor, who added that governments justify intervention on the internet as a way of safeguarding the proper working of society.

"The current discourse in both the traditional media and in governments on the dangers caused by the internet to the cohesion and proper working of democracies is used as an excuse to justify tougher controls being placed on the internet", explained Padró-Solanet. This campaign appears to want to influence public opinion by alerting of a series of connected blights that are associated with the use and mass dissemination of the internet in our societies and that threaten their proper working. "First is 'fake news' and the manipulation of information, and then antisocial behaviour", according to the professor. "The internet is portrayed as a lawless city where any behaviour is possible and where anonymity leads to a complete breakdown of civility. All of this happens to some extent, but not completely; and the internet is probably the public sphere where, right now, people can debate and discuss with the greatest openness and freedom", explained Padró-Solanet.

According to Ernesto Pascual, professor with the Faculty of Law and Political Science at the UOC, to date, people have always looked for shortcuts to overcome these severe restrictions on the use of the internet and social media thanks to the potential of the internet being the ability to "provide new communicative spaces that allow people to develop a narrative and more heroic symbology, precisely because of that persecution. However, when collective action goes from the networks to the street, the problems become traditional: power and the use of force. We are seeing it in countries such as Iran, Burma and China, but also in Hong Kong and Catalonia".