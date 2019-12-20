This week the UOC formally endorsed the Contract for the Web, an initiative launched by Tim Berners-Lee, the so-called father of the World Wide Web. The contract sets out a series of principles – to which governments, companies and citizens can commit – to safeguard the internet from problems such as political manipulation, fake news and privacy breaches. Berners-Lee explained to The Guardian how these dangers are threatening to turn our world into a "digital dystopia". The UOC is just one of a long list of companies and organizations that have endorsed the contract, joining COAR (Confederation of Open Access Repositories), Digital Rights Watch, DOAJ (Directory of Open Access Journals), Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), Microsoft, GitHub, Reporters Without Borders, Twitter, Open Data Institute, Reddit, W3C and Google in doing so.

On its website, those behind the initiative explain "The Web was designed to bring people together and make knowledge freely available. It has changed the world for good and improved the lives of billions. Yet, many people are still unable to access its benefits and, for others, the Web comes with too many unacceptable costs."

The Contract for the Web stresses that "Everyone has a role to play in safeguarding the future of the Web." It has been created by representatives from more than 80 organizations, including governments, companies and civil society, and proposes "commitments to guide digital policy agendas". To conclude the introduction to its principles, it says "To achieve the Contract’s goals, governments, companies, civil society and individuals must commit to sustained policy development, advocacy, and implementation of the Contract text."