Companies that integrate robotics are up to five times more profitable

Their turnover is higher, their sales are higher, they create greater added value and their employees are paid higher salaries. Investing in robotics and promoting innovation is a sure-fire road to success for industrial companies, as revealed in a study by Joan Torrent, and economics lecturer and researcher from the UOC's Faculty of Economics and Business. His study reveals irrefutable evidence regarding how safe, both now and in the future, an investment of this sort is. Having analysed the productivity and output of 1,190 Catalan companies over a 25-year period (1991-2016), Torrent has been able to conclude that those that innovate and use automated systems turn over up to five times more per year than companies that do not. However, despite these findings, the study also reveals that Catalan entrepreneurs do not know how to harness Industry 4.0 to its full potential.

Technological progress is paving the way for companies in Catalonia, where the presence of robots has doubled over the past two decades. In the nineties, just two out of every ten companies (19.3%) had incorporated an automated, robotic process, which rose to four out of ten (39.4%) in 2016. Needless to say, this kind of technology represents a decisive competitive edge, since companies that do not use robotics are 75.5% less efficient than those that do.

Robots are the future, but that doesn't necessarily translate into employee redundancy, another of the conclusions gathered from the UOC researcher's analysis. However, neither does it prove that a greater investment into technology leads to more jobs. The reason for this is that employment shifts over time, meaning that technology may render some roles obsolete in the short term, but will lead to the creation of different roles in the future.