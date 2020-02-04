From 7 February, the Ramon Fernàndez Jurado Library in Castelldefels (Carrer del Bisbe Urquinaona, 19-21) will be housing an exhibition with some of the archaeological remains that researchers from the University of Barcelona unearthed at the town's Cova del Rinoceront (Rhinoceros Cave). The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) is taking part in the Town Council exhibition with augmented and virtual reality experiences so that the public can get up close and personal with the work of the archaeologists and see what the animals they found were really like.

The exhibition, entitled "Espai Prehistòria. Fauna, canvi climàtic i arqueologia al Garraf" (A Walk in Prehistory: Fauna, climate change and archaeology in El Garraf), has been designed to show visitors what the climate, environment and fauna were like in this area 100,000 years ago. The exhibition's main feature is the complete skeleton of a baby straight-tusked elephant (Elephas antiquus) of about 5 or 6 years of age that was discovered in 2012. At 100,000 years old, these remains of the now extinct species are one of the few of their kind in Europe, and are on display for the first time thanks to the exhibition. The space also houses other highly unique, never-before-seen remains found at the site, such as the skull and jawbone of a sub-adult rhinoceros from another now extinct species (Stephanorhinus hundsheimensis) or the skull of a Mediterranean deer (Haploidoceros mediterraneus). Mediterranean deer are also now extinct but once frequented Southern Europe during warm periods. In fact, more remains of this species have been found at the Cova del Rinoceront than anywhere in the world.