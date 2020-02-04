Video game development: a tug of war between passion and precariousness

While video games are becoming increasingly popular across the globe, little is known about the men and women behind the screen who are to thank for the industry's booming success. In response to this, a new study led by a team of researchers from the Learning, Media and Entertainment Research Group (GAME) at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has turned its focus to Spanish content creators and the working conditions for video game developers in Spain. The article from the study, recently published in Creative Industries Journal, explains that "Those involved in the development of video games are members of a diverse, emerging professional group that is seeking to adapt and respond to the demands of a frenetic but still unstructured industry, in which large budgets are often found alongside precarious working conditions."

Within the framework of a more extensive research project on the presence and influence of digital games in today's society, the article looks into how video game developers and producers experience, manage and conceptualize their work. Amalia Creus, the article's lead author, went into detail about this: "We explore some of the structural and subjective mechanisms that shape the professional organization of the digital game industry in Spain, and we do so by paying special attention to the nuanced routines and professional dynamics as they are experienced and narrated by video game professionals themselves."

To obtain a comprehensive blueprint of the industry, the researchers held in-depth interviews with nine reputable professionals who are currently engaged in different areas of digital entertainment development. These talks helped to shed light on the current state of video game creation in Spain and, more importantly, on the challenges that professionals in this field are currently facing. The researchers' analysis rests on three thematic pillars: (i) training and entry into the world of work; (ii) professional dynamics and intra-team relationships, and (iii) society's perception of the profession. Broadly speaking, the researchers conclude that the industry feeds on the passion of video game creators without concern for the job insecurity they face. According to Jordi Sánchez-Navarro, a co-author of the article and one of the principal investigators of the larger umbrella project, "it's important that one of the main research focuses be content creators' employment conditions because, although video games come up often in social discourse, their creators are largely unknown to the general public."