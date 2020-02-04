UOC to offer four new doctoral programmes

The digital transformation of enterprises

The new doctoral programme in Business Administration and Management seeks to inspire, develop and channel research in areas related to economics and the world of business. With the rapid pace of technological change, the skills required to manage a business organization proficiently are evolving rapidly. The doctoral programme therefore aims to provide new opportunities for students to acquire complex and versatile skills. It also transfers knowledge that students can then apply in the production system, either in terms of rolling out improvements and innovations or by means of a greater ability to analyse organizations and the environment in which they operate.

The research lines addressed in this programme cover regional development; strategic management; corporate and business policy; economics; finance and accounting; training and human development in organizations; innovation and entrepreneurship; marketing; production, logistics and stock control; human resources; information systems and organizational technology; and sustainability and the environment.

It is a joint programme given by the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC), the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM), the Universidad Politécnica de Cartagena (UPCT), and the UOC.

Proposing new forms of tourism based on more sustainable and responsible models

Another of the UOC Doctoral School's new programmes for September is the joint doctoral programme in Tourism. This programme's research lines focus on tourist destination planning and management; tourism and local society; economic analysis of the tourism industry; management and innovation in tourism organizations; tourism and heritage; and smart tourism, technology and data analysis. Given jointly by the UOC and another eleven Spanish universities, the doctoral programme has been designed in cooperation with Redintur, a network comprised of 19 universities that offer postgraduate studies in tourism and one of the key players in the Ministry of Energy, Industry and Tourism's 2012-2015 National Tourism Plan. Julie Wilson, deputy dean of research and professor at the UOC's Faculty of Economics and Business, will be the programme's director.

Once these four new programmes come on-stream, the UOC will have eight online doctoral programmes:

The Doctoral School's director, David Masip, said, "The new programmes will significantly increase talent recruitment and enhance the training of highly qualified professionals who will have the necessary expertise to address the complex challenges that society will have to face in the near future".