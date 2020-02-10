An online programme helps children mitigate recurrent abdominal pain

It reduces pain and improves quality of life

"28% of the children in the test group experienced a reduction in the severity of the pain, according to the assessment made by their parents. In the control group, only 8.33% experienced a reduction in their pain. The differences were significant," said Ruben Nieto, a member of the eHealth Lab and professor at the UOC's Faculty of Health Sciences. "Furthermore, in the test group, there was a significant reduction in the frequency of pain events. No such reduction was found in the control group," he added. The questionnaires also showed an improvement in the children's quality of life and a decrease in depression.

In the interviews, some children also mentioned that the programme had enabled them to reduce the frustration caused by the pain and helped them lead normal lives in spite of it. The families highlighted that it had empowered them and helped them understand their children's fears better.

DARWeb is currently offered as a resource to families with children suffering from recurrent abdominal pain. The resource's managers can be contacted at this email address: darweb@uoc.edu.

"Abdominal pain with no organic cause in children is a common problem with a high impact. But we can help families cope with it better," Nieto concluded.

Reference article:

Nieto, R.; Boixadós, M.; Ruiz, G.; Hernández, E.; Huguet, A. (2020, 3 January). "Effects and Experiences of Families Following a Web-Based Psychosocial Intervention for Children with Functional Abdominal Pain and Their Parents: A Mixed-Methods Pilot Randomized Controlled Trial". Journal of Pain Research (vol. 2019, no. 12, pp. 3395-3412). DOI: https://doi.org/10.2147/JPR.S221227

