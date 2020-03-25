Coronavirus crisis brings rise in cybercrime

Cybercriminals are taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to attack our computers, tablets and smartphones and steal sensitive and personal data. Being at home during the lockdown means we are spending more time online and are thus more exposed to the risks involved. David Megías and Helena Rifà, expert researchers in cybersecurity at the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), have some practical advice to avoid falling prey to malicious internet activity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Crises provide opportunities to learn. In fact, in Chinese the concept is comprised of the ideograms for danger and for opportunity. But we don't always make the most of opportunities with good intentions. The current crisis could be a breeding ground for common malicious actions that spread online to claim even more victims, as people spend more time than usual on the internet. "Malicious campaigns work statistically. Authors know that there's a given number of users, albeit a small percentage, that will fall for it," said the UOC experts, adding, "Personal data has high value on the black market". These are some of the main reasons that both individual users and businesses should take precautions such as those below to prevent their devices and sensitive data from falling victim to the attacks that abound in these unstable times.