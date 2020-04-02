What to expect when coronavirus becomes a character on Twitter

Using fiction to explain current events

One of @CoronaVid19's main traits is its consistency in tweeting about current events, whether in the form of media quotes or personal comments on the day's happenings. "For example, on the day the lockdown began in Spain, one of the tweets read '¿Dónde estáis?'," the UOC researcher recalled. In this case, the virus was asking everyone where they had disappeared to, as if unaware of the reason behind the empty streets. The example also illustrates a typical trope in fiction. "[The tweet] reinforces the idea that confinement can help us to beat [the virus]. It provides encouragement to those people who are doing the right thing," Roig added. Meanwhile, in other tweets, the character takes on the role of social critic, using irony to call out the dangerous behaviour of people not taking the threat seriously or denouncing politicians who are leveraging the situation to put out racist messages or false claims.

The researchers have also observed that the account maintains little interaction with other users. When it does reach out, it does so to up the humour or when users have a significant following. "There's a relevance-based strategy of self-promotion going on here," Roig explained. The account interacts only every so often with official channels, such as WHO or the Spanish government, to which the researcher said: "There's an interest in maintaining a certain distance between serious and humorous accounts; it's a form of self-protection." Additionally, in response to the situation's evident gravity in recent weeks, the account's attitude has shifted towards the side of cautiousness, to which the UOC professor said: "It’s tweeting less each day and the tweets are highly restrained, so as to avoid backlash against its black humour. Whereas the account used to speak more freely about the infections, it's currently avoiding the topic."

The phenomenon's impact has been so great that, from the onset, it has inspired the creation of a plethora of other fictitious characters related to the pandemic and other diseases. And so it is that accounts breathing life into the common cold, potential drugs against the coronavirus and even toilet paper have joined Twitter, speaking amongst themselves and with the @CoronaVid19 user. Antoni Roig and Sandra Martorell have counted over 200 accounts like this and plan to study their development and relationships with other accounts as well.

Roig said: "Stories have always had an important role in shaping our understanding of the world, our ways of communicating and our empathy towards others. Thanks to technology and social media, they’ve become omnipresent". "In the future, this will be one of the sources we'll use to understand and tell the story of the 2020 coronavirus," he concluded.

