The feminist economy makes headway in the wake of COVID-19

The COVID-19 crisis is serving to effect radical change in the economic model, opening the door to a new perspective that incorporates some of the values and principles that the feminist movement has been demanding for a long time. Concepts such as valuing life and the care of others, the common good, open knowledge and mutual support have suddenly been placed at the heart of the productive system.

"We are currently facing a real change in era. Despite some indications of shifting forces being seen previously, that has now been accelerated as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, opening the door to certain encouraging elements and opportunities with respect to feminist demands for a change of economic model," explained Mayo Fuster, principal investigator from the Dimmons research group, part of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya's Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3).

According to Fuster, at times such as these when we are seeing such a global sense of shared vulnerability, life is being valued over the economy, with greater emphasis on the importance of the public sector and the common good, as well as certain values, such as solidarity.

Similarly, there is also a move towards the increased digitization of the economy, which is producing an exponential rise in networking collaborations and distributed production mediated by digital platforms, as well as an explosion of open knowledge and data centrality. These elements, applied in a race against the clock within the context of the current health emergency, have served to deliver various kinds of medical and protective equipment in record time to support the healthcare system in the battle against the pandemic. And all courtesy of the public initiative shown by a variety of makers' groups, women's networks, as well as organizations and companies across diverse sectors that have worked together with health centres and public institutions in order to achieve a common goal.

Fuster has, however, also flagged up a number of risks associated with this increase in the importance of digital and platform economies, such as the increased gender inequalities inherent to this mode of production and the creation of new classes of workers and, if unchecked, the potential for generating new inequalities which would need to be countered by public policies.