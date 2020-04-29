Smoking may explain why more men than women die of COVID-19 in Spain

The biological effects of tobacco use

The researchers, who have published two scientific papers on this topic in the scientific journals Tobacco Induced Diseases and Tobacco Use Insights, state that it is important that biological data be taken into account. For instance, smoking tobacco can upregulate the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), which, among other things, lowers blood pressure. Some coronaviruses use this enzyme as a cellular entry receptor. SARS-CoV-2 is one such virus, joining itself to ACE2 receptors in the lower respiratory tract of infected individuals to again access to the lungs. The researchers confirm that "existing data suggests that patients with COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or who smoke have a higher risk of becoming more seriously ill from COVID-19, since it increases ACE2 expression in weaker airways, which this type of patient has". These conclusions have already been confirmed in lab mice.

More data and measures against tobacco use

Given tobacco's apparent interaction with the coronavirus, the two researchers are alarmed at the lack of data that would allow us to better study how smoking and the pandemic are related. The researchers point out that in Spain there is currently no data on smoking in patients with COVID-19 and that this is something to be remedied by registering and sharing data on the issue.

They also state that we should launch campaigns to reduce tobacco use adapted to the current context and adopt interventions that have proven effective in curbing the habit, like increased taxes on tobacco, prohibiting its sale during the pandemic or improving programmes to help people quit smoking.

