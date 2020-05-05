Use of social media and blogs aids teachers' professional development

The coronavirus outbreak led to the closing of schools in many countries. Despite the fact that the Spanish education system hasn't been designed for distance learning, many teachers have adapted in record time to remote teaching. In fact, a study from before the outbreak has shown that primary school teachers are committed to using information and communication technologies (ICT) and feel they have support from their schools to incorporate digital practices. This is one of the conclusions of a research study published in the scientific journal Comunicar. The study, led by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), was based on interviews carried out with primary school teachers who are influencers in these practices in Catalonia.

"ICTs enrich and expand upon teachers' and students' learning possibilities," explained Teresa Romeu, researcher with the Education and ICT research group (EDUL@B), professor at the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences and lead author of the study.

Nine teachers, all of whom are pioneers in the creation and use of educational innovations and act as influencers for other teachers, were selected from an initial sample of twenty-four candidates,. "They are teachers who display an ongoing use of technology both in terms of their classroom teaching and their own professional development," Romeu said.

The nine teachers selected work in state and state-assisted schools. Three of them have been teaching for less than ten years, three for between ten and twenty years, and the other three for over twenty years. Alongside the personal interviews, the researchers analysed materials and other content created for their teaching activities.

The study explores the nine teachers' learning ecologies, that is, the elements they use in their teaching, both technology-based and otherwise. These include on-site courses, participation on social media, reading books, watching TED talks and being a member of a community of practice.

"Being aware of the elements that make up our learning ecologies can be a very useful strategy for teachers in their professional development," the researcher argued.