"Makers" carve out their place in the world of work

Vital to society

Víctor Barahona, member of Impact Hub Donostia, also had something to say about how quickly makers are able to respond to emerging needs, highlighting that their ability to react in this way is what makes them so vital to society. He said: "Industry's response times to challenges like this are slow; makers have this ability to innovate quickly."

According to a study titled Employability and Career Success: Bridging the Gap between Theory and Reality, the ability to adapt to any given circumstance, the willingness rise to new challenges, teamwork and drive are the qualities employers are looking for in their top candidates.

The way César García sees it, makers are on their way to earning a top-notch spot on the labour market pyramid. He said: "New professions are rapidly being created in the tech sphere. This, coupled with the fact that a large portion of our lives is organized around our work, impels us to reflect further on the future of this group's work and predict any potential new challenges. I'm certain that the challenge will be to learn to adapt to hyper-specialized niches without prior training."

Challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution

In 2016, the World Economic Forum published a report under the title The Future of Jobs. Even by then, the institution had already predicted that the ability to work in a team would be one of the top-rated skills for ensuring a job in the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution. The report underlined that in the midst of the current revolution, artificial intelligence, robotics, nanotechnology, genetics, biotechnology and 3D printing would become key areas, this last one proving vital to the development of Coronavirusmakers.

Until now, 3D printing was mainly used in the automotive industry, whilst also serving as a useful tool in other sectors, such as healthcare. However, those working with 3D printing do not hesitate to point out that simply understanding how the technology works is not enough. Knowledge exchange and team creativity are also of the utmost importance. Gatherings have been organized among members of the sector for this very purpose. The SIMO Educación fair is one good example, as it features a makers stand.

By displaying these skills, makers can hone their ability to learn by building, as colleagues who share their advancements rather than competitors. Víctor Barahona said: "Most makers like to build relationships, socialize and learn from one another. That's why we use social media, especially Twitter, and meet up at different maker events and fairs."

On Thursday 12 May, Barahona, alongside Àngels Fitó, César García and Jaime de los Ríos, founder of the Arteklab open art and science lab, will take part in a webinar organized by Impact Hub Donostia and the UOC to discuss the future of makers following COVID-19.