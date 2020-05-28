In recent years, crowdfunding has extended beyond the arts, where it had its beginnings, and has evolved into a kick-starter for all types of projects with a social impact. One example of this is the range of solidarity campaigns springing up to combat the COVID-19 crisis on platforms such as Goteo. Because of its participative nature, studying crowdfunding could serve to explore society's interests and support dynamics. Likewise, it could help to reveal the role it plays within the framework of sustainable development and the solidarity economy.

In light of this, work by the Dimmons research group at the UOC has laid the foundations for studying the phenomenon of civic crowdfunding with scientific rigour. Published in open access in the Nature group's journal Scientific Data, it is the largest collation of data from campaigns of this type and is available to other researchers wishing to study them in greater depth.

For their research, the authors retrieved data from 487 campaigns on Goteo, a crowdfunding platform focused on social projects and one of the few in open code. In addition, to check the social impact of the projects, the researchers analysed how far they were in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2030. "Whereas in public funding, these goals have become a benchmark, there wasn't much information about how crowdfunding and civil and social initiatives matched up with the Sustainable Development Goals," explained Enric Senabre, co-author of the study and collaborator with the Dimmons group, led by Mayo Fuster.

Among other issues, the data reveal that of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, some received more support than others in the period studied, covering over three years. For example, the initiatives related to sustainability and education account for more Goteo campaigns and more donations than projects in the areas of industry, innovation and economic growth.