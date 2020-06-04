UOC spin-off Open Evidence has recently published the cumulative findings of an international study exploring the effects of COVID-19 in Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom. Coming on the back of an initial round of results, which focused on mental health and were made public at the end of May, the final report contains data on the socioeconomic affairs, future expectations and cognitive abilities of the citizens of these three nations. Among its main findings, the study has revealed that 36% of Spaniards depleted their savings after just one month in lockdown and that more than half are looking towards the future with a sense of foreboding and negativity. Specifically, 92% of Spaniards fear an economic depression, 63% expect 2021 to be worse than 2020 and another 63% worry that their rights and freedoms will be permanently restricted.

To gather the data required to make such claims, the researchers conducted three consecutive rounds of surveys on a single sample of individuals, aged 18 to 75 years, from Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom. With a view to procuring answers from the same 1,000 people from each country for all three surveys, the researchers included 3,524 people from Spain, 3,545 people from Italy and 3,541 people from the United Kingdom in their sample for the first survey, which lasted from 24 April to 1 May. The second survey, conducted between 1 and 12 May, drew from a sample of 1,663 people from Spain, 1,659 people from Italy and 1,599 people from the United Kingdom. Taking place from 9 to 20 May, the third and final survey pared its sample down to 1,023 people from Spain, 1,039 people from Italy and 1,148 people from the United Kingdom. Results from the last two rounds of surveys have now been published, adding to the already published data from round one.

Data gathered in the third round of surveys suggest that the pandemic has altered the population's behaviour. In the socioeconomic sphere, the study has revealed that 36% of Spaniards depleted their savings after just one month of lockdown, 41% cut back on their consumption of cultural products and 58% scaled down on their networking activity, a vital part of career building and securing future employment prospects. Additionally, 23% of survey takers admitted to engaging in more risky behaviours, such as unprotected sex, poor adherence to medical treatments and excessive food and alcohol consumption, and to maintaining a less healthy lifestyle overall.

On top of that, according to Open Evidence co-founder and UOC Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences professor, Francisco Lupiáñez, although the prevailing discourse initially claimed that COVID-19 would not distinguish between different members of society, societal inequalities have ultimately led some people to pay a higher price than others. He said: "Women especially have paid more, as they've shouldered an overwhelming amount of unpaid work. Other vulnerable groups include those living in more confined spaces and those with little savings."