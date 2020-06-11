The results of U-Multirank 2020 (now in its seventh year), which assesses more than 1,700 universities from 92 countries around the world, were published on Tuesday 9 June. The UOC received six A grades, in the knowledge transfer, regional engagement and international orientation categories. The results also showed that although 60% of universities had reported online learning provisions in their strategic planning prior to the coronavirus pandemic, since then it has transpired that very few were in fact able to continue their programmes fully online in order to cope with the crisis.

The six indicators for which the UOC was awarded A grades were: income from private sources and income from continuous professional development (both in the knowledge transfer category); regional joint publications, bachelor graduates working in the region, and master graduates working in the region (in the regional engagement category); and international doctorate degrees (in the international orientation category).

The UOC was also awarded B grades for four indicators. Two of these were in the research category, for open access publications and for citation rate; one was in the international orientation category, for international academic staff, and the other was in the regional engagement category, for income from regional sources.