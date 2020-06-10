Don't stop the party: COVID-19 generates new forms of public celebration

From the Seville April Fair to the Mercè festival in Barcelona, local authorities are looking for solutions that will allow these celebrations to go ahead in a post-COVID-19 context, which requires compliance with a strict framework of restrictions. As explained by the director of the UOC's University Master's Degree in Cultural Management, Alba Colombo, just as in other sectors, the health crisis has led to major cultural events across Europe being "cancelled, restricted or killed off". While there is no doubt that certain areas, such as music and sports have been dealt a significant economic blow, the repercussions of the pandemic on the social and community spheres also need to be considered. According to the expert, a whole host of local cultural festivals are also suffering the effects. Colombo, who is currently the principal investigator of the European events and public spaces research project known as FestSpace (Festivals, events and inclusive urban public spaces in Europe), highlighted the existence of a number of trends that she feels are "enriching" and that point to new ways of celebrating events in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Despite the difficulties involved in organizing festivals and events in the midst of a health emergency when crowd sizes are severely limited, the "community response" has been to look for other imaginative alternatives and solutions. According to Colombo, it has been society – the neighbourhood communities and groups across towns and cities everywhere – that have decided "they are not prepared to miss out on traditional local festivals or significant celebrations," and have, therefore, opted to adopt different formats and initiatives. To that end, alternatives have been sought to enable experiences such as the Seville April Fair and Pamplona's San Fermin Festival to be celebrated, albeit in a different way. "What happens in this new context is that the community modifies the event, transforming the space and the forms of participation. This has been seen on terraces and balconies; private spaces that have become public and participatory," explained Colombo, who is also a professor at the UOC Faculty of Arts and Humanities. These new formats have emerged as a result of the changes forced upon traditional events so that rather than being lost, the celebrations are adapted to other spaces that make them compatible with the situation presented by the pandemic.

Colombo views the creation of events on balconies as one of the most interesting aspects of the crisis which also has the potential to be carried over into a post-pandemic scenario, saying: "New events are being created involving the participation of different private clusters, generating this public space; a space that either didn't traditionally exist or wasn't inhabited or shared." Examples of this phenomenon have been numerous and, in the case of Catalonia, new formats have been adopted for local festivals in places such as Ripoll, Celrà, Figueres, Llagostera, Linyola and Tàrrega, where "private space has been converted into public space". Colombo explained: "As a rule, balconies, windows and terraces have traditionally always been private spaces to see or be seen but, as a result of these initiatives, they have now been converted into public spaces where those involved share and participate in a common activity."