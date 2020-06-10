UOC organizes first online Open Day for bachelor's degrees

The UOC Open Day will take place online on 17 June to provide information on the University's bachelor's degrees. The session will involve Carles Sigalés, Vice President for Teaching and Learning, and is aimed at people who are interested in finding out more about the UOC's learning model and the bachelor's degrees on offer.

It will be run online and live from 5 p.m. (CEST). Vice President Sigalés will open the session, give general information on the University and talk about what sets its system apart, including the constant support for students and the activity-based learning. The UOC's unique model was created some 25 years ago now when it was founded as the world's first exclusively online university.

The University's academic directors will then run parallel sessions to present the bachelor's degrees on offer in the seven different knowledge areas: Arts and Humanities; Health Sciences; Information and Communication Sciences; Law and Political Science; Economics and Business; Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications, and Psychology and Education Sciences. UOC teaching staff will be on hand to answer questions and enquiries once the presentations are over.

The UOC takes an active part in education fairs and the UOC Open Day looks to fill the gap left as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. It aims to act as a useful and effective meeting to present the UOC's model and its 25 years of experience in high quality online education.

The UOC has over 73,000 students and 81,000 graduates, and has been ranked among the world's leading 600 universities by Times Higher Education.