Public innovation from the universities, an online meeting held on 21 and 22 May and attended by more than 500 people, marked the network's opening event and letter of presentation. The UOC was also there, with two papers. First was Martínez Samper's "The 2030 Agenda as an opportunity for the university", presented as part of the round table "Public innovation from the universities within the framework of the 2030 Agenda and the Ibero-American Innovation Strategy". She was accompanied by Ivana Bentes, Extension Pro President of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, and Félix García Lausín, coordinator of the Ibero-American Knowledge Space (EIC).

Next up was Mayo Fuster, director of the research group on internet-based collaborative economy, DIMMONS, who presented "Co-creation of public policies: the experience of the Barcelona UOC Chair in Digital Economy" within the dialogues between university and government on public innovation cases.

The meeting was organized with the goal of putting the public innovation coming out of universities at the forefront of the debate on innovation. "The challenges of the current pandemic – although not only that – have put the spotlight on the need for open, global, collaborative knowledge to achieve common milestones," the Vice President highlighted, "and the universities generate knowledge that we then share and transfer to society". About 50 institutions co-organized the event, with more than 50 speakers, facilitators and participants from 20 countries.