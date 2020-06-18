In recent months, for many people, the safety of home and the comfort of belonging to a family or neighbourhood network have alleviated the stress and anxiety that the pandemic lockdown and subsequent easing of quarantine restrictions may have caused. But what happens when you do not have family close by or are unable to contact your nearest and dearest because you are in hiding? Or when your home that lies thousands of miles away has been destroyed? What is life like when you are waiting for a document that confirms your right to live in a country, afraid to go out, of being arrested and deported?

According to Advocacy and Education for Global Citizenship Officer for the Catalan Committee for Refugees, Catalonia with UNHCR, Màrius Gómez, "COVID-19 has affected the whole of the world population and those in vulnerable situations in particular. In many cases, asylum seekers (from all over the world) have suffered or are suffering human rights violations and the pandemic has acted to aggravate that situation."

The current economic situation has dealt a killer blow to many households, with more than 562,900 people affected by temporary lay-offs and half a million people made redundant since the outbreak of the pandemic, the suspension of non-essential professional activity and job insecurity are creating instability for a large proportion of society. This context has seen people coming together in solidarity, but, as Gómez explained, has also led to an increase in racism within our communities: "The growing phenomenon of xenophobic, racist and Islamophobic stances seen in Spain's political and social discourse over recent decades serve to generate intolerance towards refugees and the COVID-19 pandemic has the potential to further exacerbate that situation."

According to estimates by the Spanish Refugee Aid Commission (CEAR), there are around 800,000 migrants in an irregular administrative situation currently living in Spain and around 100,000 asylum seekers waiting for their applications to be decided. The first group will, at best, have to wait a minimum of three years to be able to demonstrate social integration through residency while, in the meantime, being deprived of any civil, political, economic, social or cultural rights. In the case of asylum applications, CEAR estimates that 95% will be denied, forcing people to live in situations of irregularity and instability.