Manifesto of university libraries in front of COVID-19

Foto: Susan Yin / Unsplash

Libraries from 13 universities members and participants of CSUC have published a joint manifesto showing the need to accelerate the digital transformation of higher education, which has become even more evident due to the health crisis caused by COVID-19.

These universities are:

  • Universitat de Barcelona

  • Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona

  • Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya

  • Universitat Pompeu Fabra

  • Universitat de Lleida

  • Universitat de Girona

  • Universitat Rovira i Virgili

  • Universitat Oberta de Catalunya

  • Universitat Ramon Llull

  • Universitat de Vic — Universitat Central de Catalunya

  • Universitat Internacional de Catalunya

  • Universitat de les Illes Balears

  • Universitat Jaume I

