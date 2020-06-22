Manifesto of university libraries in front of COVID-19

Libraries from 13 universities members and participants of CSUC have published a joint manifesto showing the need to accelerate the digital transformation of higher education, which has become even more evident due to the health crisis caused by COVID-19.
These universities are:
-
Universitat de Barcelona
-
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
-
Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya
-
Universitat Pompeu Fabra
-
Universitat de Lleida
-
Universitat de Girona
-
Universitat Rovira i Virgili
-
Universitat Oberta de Catalunya
-
Universitat Ramon Llull
-
Universitat de Vic — Universitat Central de Catalunya
-
Universitat Internacional de Catalunya
-
Universitat de les Illes Balears
-
Universitat Jaume I