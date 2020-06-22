Manifesto of university libraries in front of COVID-19

Libraries from 13 universities members and participants of CSUC have published a joint manifesto showing the need to accelerate the digital transformation of higher education, which has become even more evident due to the health crisis caused by COVID-19.

These universities are:

Universitat de Barcelona

Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona

Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya

Universitat Pompeu Fabra

Universitat de Lleida

Universitat de Girona

Universitat Rovira i Virgili

Universitat Oberta de Catalunya

Universitat Ramon Llull

Universitat de Vic — Universitat Central de Catalunya

Universitat Internacional de Catalunya

Universitat de les Illes Balears

Universitat Jaume I

Read the full manifesto