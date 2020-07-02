Managing our data and tapping into their collective potential

The UOC and Barcelona City Council have been taking part in DECODE since 2017, joining the effort initiated by 13 other academic institutions and organizations from around the continent. Museum-goers stopping by the MUNCYT exhibition will have the chance to learn about the project and get a glimpse at its finer details. DECODE, which receives funding from the EU Research and Innovation programme Horizon 2020, aims to respond to citizens' growing concerns about the loss of control over their personal data due to society's increasing reliance on the internet. With five million euros in its pocket, the research initiative has given rise to tools that citizens can use to manage and individually and collectively benefit from their personal data. In fact, DECODE is framed within the European programme Collective Awareness Platforms for Sustainability and Social Innovations (CAPS), which is working to devise digital solutions and models to overcome collective challenges. Those interested can click here to download and test out the new technology for free via the mobile app.

The two UOC research groups involved in DECODE belong to the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3). They are Tecnopolítica-Communication Networks & Social Change (CSNC) and Digital Commons (Dimmons). Antonio Calleja, research at Tecnopolítica-CSNC, said: "[The project] marks a first step towards brainstorming and exploring technological, legal, social and economic alternatives to the model of data production, management and exploitation backed by big businesses such as Google and Facebook and governments like China's." According to the researcher, the project offers "a new lens through which to observe reality, one that allows us to analyse the limitations, threats and injustices arising in digital societies, in order to promote a critical outlook and, in parallel, provide alternatives based on technological sovereignty and digital commons".

Calleja explained further: "We are constantly generating data, which are collected by the smart devices present everywhere around us and may be used to influence personal opinions and social processes. A common example revolves around Cambridge Analytica, a company which illicitly exploited the personal data of millions of Facebook users in an attempt to sway the presidential election in Donald Trump's favour and influence the outcome of the Brexit referendum. Another example is the Chinese social credit system, which assigns citizens a point value depending on their behaviour as a way to shape their actions." The researcher had this to say by way of conclusion: "DECODE's target is far beyond that of initiatives which focus on individuals and the commercialization of their data, as well as those which turn to technocratic approaches to manage and control citizens' data, a common practice in open data projects put forth by public institutions. We're only at the beginning, but DECODE's target is a model that enhances autonomy, democracy and shared assets."