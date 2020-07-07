Government of Catalonia figures show that, although the employment rate for women (50.4%) is nine percentage points lower than that for men, fields of employment could act as a factor that determines the impact of the coronavirus according to gender. While only 3.7% of men work in the health and social services field, this sector is the largest employer of women, with a total percentage of 13.5%. This reality could prove crucial in understanding the social effect of the pandemic in Catalonia, which is the aim of a new study being conducted by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC).

As outlined by Lídia Arroyo, a member of the research team at the UOC's Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) responsible for coordinating this Government of Catalonia-approved study, "Our project will be looking at the impact of COVID-19 in relation to gender-based occupational segregation, an important aspect on which no data is currently available." The researcher went on to explain that the exploratory analyses carried out up to now indicate that the poorest neighbourhoods may have been hit hardest by the effects of the pandemic, one possible reason for which could be related to the fact that the risk of exposure would be greater for those working in less-skilled professions.

The UOC project has been approved by the Ministry of Health's Agency for Healthcare Quality and Assessment of Catalonia (AQuAS) through its Data Analysis Programme for Health Research and Innovation (PADRIS). AQuAS has authorized 15 new research studies following an extraordinary call for proposals launched in the wake of the pandemic in order to analyse the relevant available data collected by the Catalan healthcare system. The goal is to promote data analysis for the development of predictive models using information from the health system with projects that contribute to the improvement of public health management.