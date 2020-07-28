Remotizing and digitizing tourism

However, if the ability to adapt to this digitalization will determine the extent of the crisis and the stability of the recovery, what will happen to the economies, like the Spanish and the Catalan ones, that are founded to a large extent on industries such as tourism and services? To begin with, Torrent assured that "technology is the instrument, not the aim, and that the range is so extensive that there is no economic activity that does not have suitable technologies for transformation".

The full professor stated that the flexibilization of tourism involves a lot of factors: "we need to start imagining models that blend on-site and online environments". In this new scenario, technologies such as virtual or augmented reality will come into play. Also considered is exploiting the link between other activities related to culture, gastronomy or sports. In other words, Torrent proposes that we cease to see tourists as "people who travel physically and start to think of them as someone who has an emotional tie with an area that can be maintained thanks to the tools that digitalization offers".

This would be a great change for the tourism industry but, Torrent claimed, "the depth of recovery depends on the depth of the digital transformation", although he warned that "to optimize the return of this digitalization, we need to get the changes and reorganizations completely right". In this vein, he noted that the Catalan and the Spanish economy need a "complete reorganization". "We need to restructure business principles, strategies and cultures to adapt them to the digital transformation process", and once we are there, we need to ensure constant innovation. This is a situation that Torrent claimed is "very far from the current reality".

This is why the full professor is not optimistic in the short term. "The havoc wreaked by the crisis will fester long after the summer, and pockets of inequality and unreliability will remain". Despite this, he puts his trust in European aid packages, which he believes to be "clearly linked to an efficient capitalization of the economy that should not repeat the mistakes of the past". We need to be aware, he says, of the economic model in which this money is invested, as "reorganization depends on us and on the ability to mobilize leaderships and agreements across the board".

