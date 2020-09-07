Tiketless, the app that keeps all your purchases in one place

No doubt you've had to keep a receipt for a product's guarantee, and it's ended up getting lost or scrunched up beyond recognition. The Tiketless app looks to put to an end to this problem. It's been developed by Xavier Armengol, Marc Julià and Oriol Julià, a student on the UOC's Bachelor's Degree in Computer Engineering. The project is a finalist in this year's SpinUOC, the UOC's entrepreneurship programme. The team behind it explained that they want to do away with the need for paper receipts and make it easier to keep a record and to provide any after-sales services that might be required. The developers aim to reach agreements with numerous platforms so as to expand the service's reach and, thus, the app's usefulness for those who download it.

Armengol explained that the idea was to make a tool that could replace "traditional receipts". The aim is for the app to handle receipts for purchases and to make it much easier than the other options that have been available to date. "Contactless purchases with mobile phones let us automatically identify the user and the receipt can be saved directly to the app, without the need to take a photo or a generate a code," he said.

In layman's terms, the app's developers describe it as a platform for managing after-sales services. Marc Julià mentioned Amazon as an example, where users have a record of all their purchases. The idea with Tiketless is to create a record for each user and for all the leading chains. There are many features for users, including keeping receipts for guarantees or making the most of the loyalty programmes in place at some stores.