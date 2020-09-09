Five tips for getting kids unhooked from screens

2. Don't be afraid to negotiate

Apart from general recommendations, Armayones noted that there are "no golden rules for mobile use" and that "as each child is different, different agreements can be reached". It is, therefore, important to negotiate screen time: "If a child behaves well and performs well at school, sometimes we can let them have a bit more time with their phones. In other cases, when we see that the use of these devices is causing a problem, it is important to limit their use." It is also, therefore, necessary to make it clear that the agreed screen time can vary according to circumstances. In the run up to exams, for example, there will be times when it will be necessary to reduce the use of devices.

"We must approach this conversation as parents, not as friends or colleagues. Sometimes, whether we like it or not, we have to set rules," he said. Parents must always have the last word.

3. Give children something else to do

Restrictions on mobile phone use can be made more bearable if children have something else to do. Outdoor activities, for example, are vital for children's development, and they don't need any kind of technology. "Children never ask for the phone at the beach or in a water park, because they are having fun and are distracted. They do ask for it, for example, when we sit down to eat and they are bored by the adults' conversation. This should make us think," he said.

Alternatives to the mobile include all types of recreational activities, from playing outside to doing sport, painting, crafts, reading a story or spending time with family. As Armayones put it: "This is what we have always done. There is no great secret."

4. Don't preach, set an example

Telling children how to use their mobiles is pointless if they see their parents doing the exact opposite. So rather than preaching, it is better to set an example. "We teach our children more when we are not trying to teach them than when we are," Armayones said. "If we want to teach our children to not be dependent on a screen, it is vital to demonstrate this by our own actions," he said, pointing out that "excessive screen use can be harmful, and then some, for adults, too". It is estimated that adults look at their phones every ten minutes, and under-25s, every seven minutes.

5. Safe use, with no passwords

Children's use of mobiles must always be supervised, so they must never have passwords on their devices. And they shouldn't use them behind closed doors. "Children's safety is more important than their privacy. It is essential, therefore, to be aware of how they use their mobiles and what they do with them," he noted. He also recommends, therefore, the use of parental control apps on these devices.

And one more tip: a little understanding in times of COVID outbreaks

Uncertainty about how the COVID-19 pandemic will develop naturally raises fears of new lockdowns. "We mustn't blame parents or children. Both had a hard time and both did the best they could," the researcher said. Right now, we must take advantage of the lull to put down the phone and spend more family time away from the screen. Now is the time to "recharge our batteries" in preparation for an uncertain future. And when, or if, another lockdown happens, we will have to adapt once again to the circumstances, using common sense and understanding.