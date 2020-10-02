Personalized chatbots to improve business automation

Technology to maximize the quality of conversation

The platform uses the latest trends in natural language processing and understanding to maximize the quality of the conversations. These techniques are used not only to understand what the bot user is trying to say, in other words, the basic function of any chatbot, but also to offer functions such as automatic text summary, sentiment analyses and machine translation, which may be useful as part of a chatbot's functions. Jordi Cabot said: "These features are useful, for example, for visitors to a website who don't want to read the whole content of a post or to ascertain whether a customer is angry or not, a very useful skill in a customer support service where the bot could modulate its answer according to the customer's temper."

Another of the platform's highlighted features is that its chatbots speak Catalan. "Support in English or Spanish is very common, but thanks to integration with an open-source library (https://github.com/axa-group/nlp.js), Xatkit defines bots that understand and speak Catalan, which is very difficult to find at present," the researcher added.

What should educational spaces be like in the twenty-first century?

The Innovators 2019 call has also funded the Smart Classroom project, led by Guillermo Bautista, researcher with the UOC Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences, which, in light of this grant, has brought researcher Maria Casanovas on board as well. This research takes a new look from a pedagogical perspective at learning spaces in education centres at any level, from nursery school to university, and, for example, at how they can be adapted to any learning need and situation, as well as how the space may lead to an improvement in teaching and learning processes. One of the initial results has been to establish a series of principles that offer guidance in the design of these spaces. The researchers have also published a teaching ten-point plan to adapt classrooms to the exceptional situation caused by the pandemic and to offer guidance on what spaces should be like in order to meet the physical distancing and hygiene measures put in place due to coronavirus.

Leakage detection sensor for vehicle manufacturing

The Government of Catalonia has also awarded funding for a project led by Joan Melià, researcher, and Xavier Vilajosana, full professor, from the Wireless Networks Research Lab (WiNe) at the IN3. The goal of their project is to offer a low cost passive and wireless moisture sensor to detect water leakage in vehicle interiors. This device is aimed at solving one of the most important manual operation problems in the automotive industry: water-tightness testing of vehicles. Positioned in key points around the vehicle, sensors produced using WiLD (Wireless Leakage Detection System in vehicle manufacturing lines) technology can detect leaks automatically, without human intervention. This significantly reduces assembly time while also minimizing workers' exposure to high humidity levels. The grant awarded for the development of this project is part of the Catalan Government's knowledge industry programme, specifically in its Llavor (seed) category, for innovative projects with potential uses in the productive sector.

