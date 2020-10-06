Big data as a way to promote Syrian refugees' integration

We generate an astounding amount of data in our day-to-day routine, and these can prove vital in understanding various social and economic questions. With this in mind, a team at the UOC Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) decided to use big data techniques to harness mobile phone communication data from Syrian refugees in Turkey and use them to establish behavioural patterns and compare them to those of the local population. The ultimate goal is to use the information obtained to design social integration policies for refugees. The study's results, published in the scientific journal EPJ Data Science, show that the two communities behave very differently in terms of calling patterns. Given the results, the researchers feel strongly that the methodology used could be a new tool for analysing and measuring social segregation and aiding decision-making processes to fight it.

The study was carried out as part of the Data 4 Refugees (D4R) Challenge, organized by Turk Telekom and Boğaziçi University in Istanbul. IN3 researchers Daniel Rhoads, Ivan Serrano, Javier Borge-Holthoefer and Albert Solé-Ribalta, from the Complex Systems (CoSIN3) and Urban Transformation and Global Change Laboratory (TURBA Lab) groups, were the masterminds behind the study. The initiative allowed them to use call detail records from Turkey's largest mobile network operator as a way of detecting innovative solutions to the myriad of problems facing refugees living in the country.

As Rhoads explained: "Historically, social segregation between groups has been measured by taking the population's individual characteristics, such as place of residence or type of employment, into account. We wanted to explore more dynamic dimensions related to social interaction, as in the case of behaviour-based segregation. That is to say, when we look at activity patterns, is there a clear distinction between the two groups?"

For their study, the researchers chose to look at the communication patterns of refugees and locals by analysing the records of the origin and destination details of both groups' outgoing calls and SMS texts. The results show two very distinct patterns which cannot be explained by the differences in population density between the two. "We were surprised to find that local-refugee communication was practically non-existent. We figured it would be low given that the latter is a minority, but it was far lower than expected," said Rhoads.