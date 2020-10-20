Sanjay Sarma, Vice President at MIT, to talk about the future of education in the inaugural lecture for the UOC's 25th academic year

The UOC's inaugural lecture for the 2020/2021 academic year will be given by Sanjay Sarma, the Fred Fort Flowers (1941) and Daniel Fort Flowers (1941) Professor of Mechanical Engineering, and Vice President for Open Learning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The lecture - "What is the future of education?" - will be streamed live online at 4 p.m. (CEST) on Wednesday 21 October. The event will also involve the Government of Catalonia's Minister for Business and Knowledge, Ramon Tremosa.

Sanjay Sarma is a leading authority worldwide both on research into the science of learning and on mechanical engineering, and credited with developing technology used in radio-frequency identification (RFID).

Sarma will look at the future of education by answering a series of questions: What do students get from universities? How can online education play a role in the future of society, work and human potential? How has COVID changed things? He will present his views on these questions and reflect on the role the UOC can play in shaping the future.