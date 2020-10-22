The future of education

And with all that we know today about how the brain works, what will the future of education be, in Sarma's opinion? "These lectures that we do in person, they have to go online," he argued, "and all these other tricks, all the cognitive tricks, you can actually apply online". He added: "And this is where UOC comes in; you were designed from the beginning to go this route. You were visionary".

"I hope that [...] the traditional universities will become places of action, creation and impact," Sarma wished in the closing minutes of his address, before ending with a prophecy: "The future belongs to online universities that strike deals with companies for internships and apprenticeships".

The start of commemorations for 25 years of the UOC

Presiding over the inaugural lecture was the UOC's President, Josep A. Planell, who highlighted how the University's creation in 1995 was an "act of disruption", and sustained that that this "far-out creation" is going stronger than ever. "With the fourth industrial revolution now under way, we want to be fully involved in this digital transformation of our future: in the shoes of the people studying, of those training themselves, of those renewing their skills, and of those shaping tomorrow's world," Planell said.

The event was also attended by Pere Vallès, chair of the FUOC's Board of Trustees, who presented a video report to commemorate the University's 25 years. He highlighted the vocation for public service with which the UOC was created and its commitment to developing a distanceless model that would lower the entry barriers to higher education, foster lifelong learning and meet the needs of the society to which we belong.

The inaugural event's closing address was given by Ramon Tremosa, the Catalan Minister for Business and Knowledge and head of university and research policy in Catalonia. He applauded the University's continuous growth and the success achieved by its model, evidenced by the UOC's presence in the leading international rankings. He also drew attention to the fact that the exceptional situation that has taken up a large part of this year will have affected the UOC's university community less than most, "as, for the last quarter century, the UOC has been pioneering e-learning as a driver for social transformation."