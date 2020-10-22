Why are vaccines irreplaceable in the age of planetary health?

Environmental damage and the proliferation of new viruses: there's a connection

As Cristina O'Callaghan Gordo, professor at the UOC's Faculty of Health Sciences and one of the experts on the subject, explained, the relationship between the status of ecosystems and pandemics such as the one we are currently suffering is governed by a number of mechanisms: "One of them is the role played by ecosystems with a high level of biodiversity in regulating pathogen transmission. It has been found that viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 are more likely to emerge and spread in areas where these ecosystems are more degraded. Another relevant aspect is the changes in food production systems, with increased contact between wildlife and humans in highly populated areas, which facilitate the emergence and global spread of new infectious diseases".

Bosch added that there are disciplines, such as animal epidemiology, that should receive more attention: "We've already had avian flu and swine flu, and also a coronavirus disease in camels and dromedaries that managed to cross the barrier and achieve human-to-human transmission."

Upon considering the level of implementation of this approach in scientific investigation, Dr Bosch said that attributing this jump between species to deforestation or climate change and being able to reverse it for the benefit of the planet's global health are highly complex issues, in which the scientific community is still taking its first steps. "And the situation is the same when we look at research into new vaccines, which involves the use of highly advanced, constantly evolving technologies. Here too, the correlations and impact on planetary health parameters have yet to be described."

On the relationship between vaccination and planetary health, which will be the central theme of her lecture during the seminar, O'Callaghan said that the most significant aspect in this regard is that "vaccines, together with other disease prevention measures, play a key role in the concept of planetary health, as they reduce the number of people treated in hospitals, which is the sector with greatest environmental impact within health systems".

The risk of the anti-vaccine message

The experts' unanimous, generalized support for vaccination for combatting both COVID-19 and the other diseases that can be prevented by vaccination contrasts with the actions of the anti-vaccine movements, which have used the current situation as a platform to give increased visibility to their messages. "Fortunately, these are minority groups. However, they are very active in the social media, where their fake news can wreak havoc. Where we need to tread most carefully is not with these fanatical groups but with those who have doubts (vaccine hesitancy) about the necessity or advisability of vaccinating themselves or their children or their aged relatives. These opinion groups can end up being swept along by the inertia of the anti-vaccine messages," warned Bosch.

This expert also pointed out that when vaccination (or other health indications) is taken to the political arena and political parties use it to back their arguments in one direction or another, it is easy for the population to lose sight of the information and be swayed by the deluge of opinions. "COVID-19 is showing us every day just how far the situation can go. It is not easy to maintain a critical spirit when the prevailing atmosphere is one of uncertainty about the future. That is why it is important to filter the information generated through the screen of science and scientific rigour; we must distinguish between opinion and information and rely on the latter when making decisions," said Bosch.