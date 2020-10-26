Creating technology with games: an international platform is using gamification techniques to teach software development

Points, rewards and a virtual teacher

Generally speaking, learning processes are based on theoretical classes in which students learn concepts that they then apply to different tasks or projects. Once installed on the computer, PapyGame enables students to learn independently by carrying out exercises proposed and assessed by the platform, moving up to higher levels as they complete the different stages.

The new platform proposes modelling tasks with defined teaching goals but structured in a game format, such as the Hangman game. In addition, to increase their motivation, students are given points that allow them to move up to higher levels as they complete tasks and create models, or rewards that unlock other functionalities of the exercise. Assessing the participants' performance is one of the new tool's most complicated aspects, as "modelling is not mathematics; there is not a single exact or right solution," highlighted Jordi Cabot, who has helped define how the students' results can be compared with the official solution.

The platform also features a virtual teacher who explains the rules of each game and congratulates students on their work when they have completed the task. The idea is that students get hooked on the game and practise more assiduously to master the principles of modelling. It also forces them to become proficient in the use of Papyrus, so not only do they learn how to model but also how to use a specific modelling tool that has become the standard for software design.

Currently, the platform offers a number of games designed by the researchers themselves. However, in the near future, it will allow teachers to create their own teaching tasks and include a library of reusable games organized by learning goals which will be open to users' contributions. Furthermore, over the next few months, a pilot test will start to use this tool in the bachelor's degrees in Computer Science taught by the universities that helped create it.