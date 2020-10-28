Chatbots for coping with grief up for debate

A final farewell

It is a complex debate. As such, the research group plans to interview users, programmers and mental health professionals to explore the risks and benefits of these resources in relation to the grieving process. Although the technology is still in the development phase, the initial prototypes created indicate that we may start seeing these tools in use sooner than we think. In South Korea, for example, a team of engineers and designers have already successfully created a 'virtual copy' of a deceased girl so that her mother could say goodbye to her.

According to Jiménez Alonso, "The use of this kind of tool raises a lot of questions, which is why we need to open the debate to look at all the aspects involved, from the psychological impact of these tools on the bereaved individuals to the legal debate regarding the use of the data belonging to the deceased," with the psychologist going on to point out that "technology has always formed part of our grieving experience at any given point in time". Previously it would have been via analogue methods, written documents and letters, for example. "Now, social media and chatbots are the new technologies that are transforming our way of coping with grief."

'Virtual cemeteries' and digital legacy

In a world in which social media plays a large part in a person's life, the debate about what happens after death moves into the digital sphere as well. Some social media networks such as Instagram or Facebook permit user profiles to be converted into 'memorialized accounts', while other platforms allow 'virtual cemeteries' to be created to honour the memory of former users, with some even allowing current subscribers to record a message for posterity.

Stressing the need for reflection, the researcher commented, "It's really important that we open a social debate about grief and death. Even more so now, when new technologies are transforming our experience of grief and even our way of understanding what death is."

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) are helping 21st-century global societies to overcome pressing challenges by studying the interactions between ICT and human activity, with a specific focus on e-learning and e-health. Over 400 researchers and 50 research groups work among the University's seven faculties and two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

