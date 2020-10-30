THE ranks the UOC the best online university in Spain in social sciences and computer science

THE ranks the UOC the best online university in Spain in social sciences and computer scienceTimes Higher Education 2021 puts the UOC among the world's top 300 universities in social sciences and among the top 400 in computer science
The British education journal Times Higher Education (THE) has just published its latest world university rankings by subject, with the UOC among the best 251-300 universities in social sciences and among the 301-400 best universities in computer science. It is the only Spanish online university to be placed in the THE annual rankings by subject.
Fourth best university in Spain in social sciences
In the field of social sciences the UOC ranked on a par with the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid behind only the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (placed among the 101-125 best universities), Pompeu Fabra University (126-150) and the University of Barcelona (201-250).
The UOC placed higher this year than last year, when it was in the 501-600 bracket in this subject.
In the world ranking, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) topped the list for the second year running, while the University of California, Berkeley made the top ten for the first time after climbing eight places to fifth. The Times Higher Education by subject: social sciences analysed a total of 791 institutions around the world.
Third best university in Spain in computer science
In the field of computer science the UOC ranked on a par with the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB), the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya and the University of Salamanca, behind only the University of Granada and the University of Jaén (251-300). The remaining Spanish universities came lower in the ranking.
Of all the institutions included in the rankings, the University of Oxford came first for the third year in a row. And two universities were placed in the world's top ten for the first time: The National University of Singapore jumped three places to eighth place and the University of California, Berkeley debuts in ninth place. Times Higher Education by subject: computer science analysed a total of 827 institutions around the world.
On 28 October, THE also made public the World University Rankings by subject for arts and humanities, economics and business, clinical, pre-clinical and health, education, engineering and technology, law, life sciences, physical sciences and psychology.
THE's World University Rankings is one of the most reputable, transparent higher education rankings, rivalled only by the Shanghai University Ranking and the QS World University Rankings. Early in September THE published the World University Rankings 2021, with the UOC once again the only online university in Spain included. In the world ranking it was placed in the 601-800 bracket of the 1,527 institutions analysed around the world.