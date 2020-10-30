THE ranks the UOC the best online university in Spain in social sciences and computer science

Fourth best university in Spain in social sciences

In the field of social sciences the UOC ranked on a par with the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid behind only the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (placed among the 101-125 best universities), Pompeu Fabra University (126-150) and the University of Barcelona (201-250).

The UOC placed higher this year than last year, when it was in the 501-600 bracket in this subject.