Antibiotics misuse, a global health threat

Addressing the dilemma

Many people are unaware of the consequences that antibiotic misuse may have. To increase awareness, Macip believes that it is necessary to work on several levels. On one hand, "people have to understand that antibiotics only work against certain types of disease and provided that they are used properly". On the other hand, "doctors must be told to only prescribe them when necessary and they should prescribe the most suitable antibiotic for what the patient has, and not always prescribe automatically the most powerful antibiotic". The researcher also pointed to the need "to improve legislation on the use of antibiotics in livestock farming", as this can also have harmful effects on people's health in different parts of the world. In fact, it has become one of the most pressing planetary health problems currently facing us.

"The problem is that there aren't many alternatives and antibiotics are very useful because they have enabled us to control a large number of infectious diseases," observed Macip. "They have prevented millions of deaths and have contributed enormously to increasing life expectancy since the mid-20th century," the expert underscored, while warning of the problems that may emerge if they become ineffective.

Bacteriophages, the alternative

However, this positive trend should not make us lose sight of the fact that "the appearance of resistance is a serious problem," said Macip. Although alternatives are being studied, such as the bacteriophages (viruses that kill bacteria), he continued, the research is still in the preliminary stages. "This means that we must continue to invest in the development of new antibiotics and look after those we have".

The emergence of antibiotic resistance is being closely monitored by the World Health Organization (WHO). The organization warns that antibiotic resistance accelerates with misuse and overuse of the drugs, and also points to deficiencies in infection prevention and control. The WHO believes that measures must be implemented at all levels of society to reduce this phenomenon's impact and limit its spread. The organization has warned that while some new antibiotics are in development, none of them are expected to be effective against the most dangerous forms of certain antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Given the ease and frequency with which people travel, although COVID-19 has significantly reduced mobility, antibiotic resistance is a global problem and the WHO has appealed to countries and economic sectors to make an effort to prevent the problem from becoming more serious.