Results of the CYT transparency exam: UOC in the top category

This year, the Fundación Compromiso y Transparencia (CYT) has once again published the results of its transparency exam: a voluntary transparency report based on data published on Spanish university websites. This year, the UOC achieved the transparent category within the ranking of private universities, sharing this category with Nebrija University, the University of Navarre, the University of Vic - Central University of Catalonia, the Universitat Internacional de Catalunya, and Abat Oliba CEU University. In total, only 6 of the 24 private universities analysed in Spain achieved the transparent indicator.

This year, the UOC improved its position in the ranking in comparison with last year's results, fulfilling 100% of the indicators referring to strategic planning, general information on staffing, the composition and the statutes of the governing bodies and dependent entities, as well as in terms of the publication of data on teaching and research staff (profile, foreign faculty members, the level of endogamy), on students (communication channels, grants and financial support), with economic information referring to the financial statement and auditing, academic results, and information on student satisfaction, rankings and employability.

The UOC transparency portal

The aim of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya's (UOC) transparency portal is to facilitate information on the teaching, research and management activities carried out by the University and their results, and to promote transparency as an essential value. This portal, which collects UOC information, data and indicators published on different parts of its website, is a starting point for the structured presentation of the UOC's public information and is constantly evolving with the incorporation of new spaces and contents. The Transparency Task Force and the Transparency Committee ensure that all the relevant information is kept up to date in this part of the portal.