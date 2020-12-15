E-learning in 2021, from emergency to quality

Hybridization has come to stay

One of the effects of the acceleration of e-learning that has taken place during the pandemic is the emergence of hybrid models – which combine face-to-face and online classes. These models are useful for training people in skills that are highly necessary in an increasingly technological society and also to cope with unforeseen scenarios, such as the present pandemic. "Some of the universities that have had to migrate online will probably put what they have learned to good use and will start offering distance education as a complement to their main activity," Sigalès explained.

Along the same lines, Sangrà pointed out that many people working in education have realized that developing hybrid models based on good designs in online education can bring "many benefits, both in terms of the flexibility they bring to their course proposals and in terms of the capacity for interaction, collaboration and personalization".

"However, it is important to design these models with a different gaze than has been used until now, based on the face-to-face class, because otherwise they won't work," the researcher continued.

Teacher training adapted to the digital environment

Although the teacher's role in the digital environment has evolved toward becoming a facilitator of student learning, teachers are still essential. "Unlike what some people have forecast, the human factor is absolutely necessary in a context that is increasingly dominated by data and algorithms. The mentoring, sound judgement and support that a teacher must provide in an online – or even hybrid – context is essential for guaranteeing quality and attaining the students' educational objectives," said Sangrà.

This transformation also implies a need for a different kind of training that takes into account both the new role and the features of online education. "It is the teachers who design the course, who do the planning so that the students will then internalize what is being taught, who design the activities, the basic resources, who design the assessment... but if they have to do this using technology, then they will need specific training, and not just from an instrumental viewpoint but also for its application in teaching," stressed Guàrdia.

Sangrà pointed out that the pandemic has shown that teachers need to enhance their online teaching skills, and they also need more training in teaching methodologies, in managing students' motivation and engagement, and in "understanding that the teacher is the grand designer of learning scenarios, in a digital/online context too".

"And above all," he added, "we need to develop the ability to read the indicators that point to changes and help students grow in their role as learners. It goes without saying that, in order to be effective, this training must be given in the same online context in which the educational actions will be designed and managed later on".

Artificial intelligence and learning analytics

One of the key trends in the future development of e-learning is the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and learning analytics to leverage the data generated during online learning. "If I teach in a way that I cannot see what is happening with the students' clicks, then I am missing the below-the-surface part of the learning process iceberg. Data are the fuel that powers online educational organizations," said Juliana Raffaghelli, a researcher at Edul@b. For this reason, for the last five years, the UOC has been grouping suitably anonymized data on the students' profiles, their activity on the Campus and the academic results obtained in a system called data mart.

"It is a trend that was already there", Guàrdia remarked, "but it has now become more consolidated. Here, we use the trail left by students when they use the technology to extract data about their behaviour and the use made of this technology and also to inform the educational sector's stakeholders so that they can make better reasoned improvement decisions".

One example of this technology is the LIS: Learning Intelligent System project undertaken within the eLearn Center and let by David Bañeres from the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute's (IN3) Systems, Software and Models Research Lab group (SOM Research Lab) . This project's goal is to detect students at risk of failing and offer personalized solutions to improve their academic performance. In fact, one of the eLearn Center's objectives, through the SoulYou project, will be the implementation of IA in the UOC over the next 10 years.

Fair data processing

As a result of this large quantity of information, one of the challenges of transitioning to online education, as outlined in the European Commission's Digital Education Action Plan for Europe, is to have a suitable technological structure that is respectful with the students' data. "Before implementing the software part, that is, creating and developing spaces, we need access to devices, connectivity and platforms that process the users' data fairly, and also that students accept this, because everything leaves a trial in the digital environment," stressed Raffaghelli.

During the pandemic, many users, universities and other educational institutions resorted to large platforms such as Google, Apple or Zoom to reduce risks during the online migration. However, this decision raises other problems. "Having hundreds of programmers writing code is more reassuring when you have to put all your face-to-face teaching methods online. But what happens and what use is made of the data gathered by free applications such as, for example, Google Classroom?", asked the researcher. "Europe has already begun the debate on how to respect European citizens' data sovereignty, but it is a problem that requires improving teachers' computer literacy and working with the computer scientists to protect data and develop proprietary systems".

The expansion of studying online

The technology that enables online education is evolving continuously at enormous speed. According to the UOC's experts, the current progress will enable online education to enter areas that seemed reserved for face-to-face education. "The online element will enter almost all fields of knowledge. Through the use of simulations, adaptations of laboratories, and internship environments, we will be able to work in many areas that today seem impossible. In fact, when I look back, I realize that today we are doing things that twenty years ago we would never have dreamed of doing," said Sigalès.

The researchers point to virtual reality as an important part of this evolution. "With the increase in processing speeds, there will be further innovation in the development of technologies related with the use of virtual and augmented reality that will enable us to improve the virtualized systems and online simulated laboratories," predicted Raffaghelli.

Complex networks against the digital divide

Many of these technologies will be the future for part of the educational system. However, for many people, this future will depend on socioeconomic factors and on reducing inequalities in people's access to internet and mobile devices. "Social inequalities, the digital divide... are problems that already existed before coronavirus. What the pandemic has done is to bring them out in the open; we have seen just how pervasive they are and we have not been able to ignore it," explained Sangrà.

One of the challenges for the future is how to enable everyone to gain access to online education in the same conditions. As well as direct involvement by the public administration and governments, the experts point to the need to help families and engage with their immediate environment so that it too can provide resources in terms of infrastructures. "E-learning will be possible and effective in more underprivileged environments when complex networks are structured that go beyond the educational institution, that is, the school cannot work alone but must partner with the territory's associations, who can help it set up the computers, for example, or perform other types of technological volunteering, with the goal of creating a distance community," explained Raffaghelli.