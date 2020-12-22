Wi-Fi technology with fibre optic-like performance for Industry 4.0

A unique study at the ALBA synchrotron

Before implementing millimetre bands in industrial settings, it is necessary to understand how they propagate in such a distinctive environment. There are currently several propagation models of this type of high-frequency signal, but none in industrial facilities. Cano said: "A model is a representation of reality that, using equations, allows us to predict what will happen to the signal in each environment. There are several models for millimetre bands in office and urban settings, but there are hardly any in industrial settings. These sorts of facilities differ in many ways which could interfere with the behaviour of the wireless signal, such as the height of the ceiling, the material of the walls and floors, or the type of machinery they contain. Our research has allowed us, for the first time, to establish the parameters for an industrial environment."

The researchers were able to measure the behaviour of this type of signal at the ALBA synchrotron, an electron accelerator located in Barcelona that enables researchers from all over the world to carry out experiments using synchrotron light, chosen because its facilities have characteristics that resemble different industrial environments in large production plants, such as refrigeration facilities, server rooms or experimental halls. "It is very difficult for the scientific community to access a manufacturing plant for testing, which is why we believe that this type of model has taken so long to be parameterized. We have been able to advance in this investigation thanks to the ALBA synchrotron, which allowed us access to its facilities. These facilities are very similar to those that we might find in an industrial setting and, also, since we carried out the tests when the accelerator ring was stopped, we were able to access the interior and experiment with the signal in these bands in such a specific environment. We believe that it has been a unique opportunity," explained the researcher.

By measuring in this environment we have been able to verify that typical surfaces in industrial plants, such as reflective pipes, are very beneficial for this type of communication, since they allow the signal to travel along various paths and reception is reinforced, allowing greater coverage. "Specifically, we were able to establish a 110-metre link, the largest communication link achieved with the IEEE 802.11ad standard to date," highlighted the researcher.