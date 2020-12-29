UOC to study whether intermittent fasting slows down ageing in postmenopausal women

Fasting, a cell cleansing mechanism

During the first phase, the participants' degree of organ ageing will be analysed by means of markers that are visible in blood samples. For the clinical study, the patients will be divided into two groups, the control group and the test group, which will be the group that fasts. All patients will follow a balanced diet with a normal amount of calories but low in carbohydrates for one year. In addition, the test group will fast for 16 hours consecutively two days a week (for example, they will have supper early and will not eat again until lunch next day). During the fasting period, they will not be able to eat but they will be allowed to drink water, coffee or tea.

Blood samples will be taken from the patients before starting the study, six months after starting and after one year, at the end of the study. Apart from the markers that can be observed in the blood test, other parameters will also be analysed, such as general health markers and symptoms associated with frailty.

As Marta Massip explained, "With fasting, what we are doing is activating hormone regulating mechanisms and autophagia, which is a cell "cleansing" mechanism that eliminates the waste products involved in premature ageing or even in certain diseases. So that the participants can become accustomed to the dietary intervention, the study will begin with a training and adaptation period during which the fasting will be integrated as naturally as possible in their daily lives.

If the researchers' hypothesis is correct, intermittent fasting may lead to improvements in tissue ageing and become established as a relatively simple intervention for improving women's quality of life during the postmenopausal period. And not just that. According to Salvador Macip, "Although men's and women's metabolism is very different, the biological mechanisms underlying the ageing process are the same. We believe that the findings obtained in this study could be adapted perfectly well to men too".

The researcher and scientific commentator Salvador Macip will also co-lead a project funded by La Marató de TV3 which also studies the connections between metabolism and ageing. This research project will be undertaken jointly with Dr Felizia Hanzu's team at the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona on Cushing's Disease, a hormone disorder for which there is currently no treatment and which causes symptoms and tissue changes that are very similar to those of ageing. The project will study whether "cleansing" ageing cells from the patients' tissues can improve their quality of life and life expectancy. Macip and the team at the Hospital Clínic will use the same ageing markers as the research project funded by the Ministry.

