Smart spaces: developing indoor geolocation technology

An app that can guide us through a hospital until we find the doctor's office, show us personalized information when we are looking at a particular painting in a museum, or help us find the best exit from a burning building. These are just some of the solutions that indoor positioning and navigation systems can offer our society. Even so, there is still no technology that is cheap and accurate enough for the consumer market. To drive research forward in this field and address the challenges in developing the technology, the Internet Computing & Systems Optimization (ICSO) group, affiliated with the UOC's Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3), has joined the Delimited Indoor and Outdoor Positioning and Navigation Network (REPNIN+). This network of excellence's goal is to integrate the research and transfer work carried out in Spain in the field of so-called smart spaces. One of the results of this collaboration has been the publication of the first white paper on the state of the art of this technology. In addition, in partnership with Universitat Jaume I, the UOC's ICSO group will organize the 11th International Conference on Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) from 29 Novembre to 2 December in Lloret de Mar (Barcelona).

During the last decade, there has been significant growth in the availability of technological solutions for indoor positioning, which have become increasingly accurate. "The primary goal of this discipline is to apply indoors a technology that we have become used to using outdoors. In fact, there are apps that can pinpoint positions to the nearest metre or less, or even to a few centimetres," explained Antoni Pérez-Navarro, professor at the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications and the ICSO group researcher who is coordinating the UOC's participation in REPNIN+.

In spite of this progress, there are still no complete solutions that are capable of meeting society's challenges in different areas such as tourism, rescue searches, congresses or medicine. "The high-accuracy apps require a purpose-made installation that demands a significant initial capital investment. Other systems offer accuracies to several metres or they only tell you which room you are in inside a building. However, these differences show where the problem lies: unlike the GNSS systems (the global positioning satellite systems such as GPS, GLONASS or GALILEO), there is no indoor positioning standard," Pérez-Navarro highlighted.