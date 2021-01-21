Study shows how consumers' use of online platforms differs depending on their employment status

Wallapop, Deliveroo, Cabify and Glovo. These names have been making waves for years and the crisis and restrictions caused by the pandemic have created a steady rise in the popularity of the sharing economy. The platforms allow consumers to also be suppliers of goods and services and thereby access second-hand products at bargain prices or even exchange them with other users. At the same time, anyone can become a supplier to earn extra money.

But there are more reasons for participating in the sharing economy than making savings or responsible consumption. One of the key factors for understanding how and why a person joins a sharing economy platform, as either supplier or consumer, is their work situation. This is illustrated in the study Motivations of collaborative obtainers and providers in Europe carried out by Joan Torrent, full professor at the UOC's Faculty of Economics and Business.

According to the author of the research, carried out jointly with UOC professors Natàlia Cugueró-Escofet and Myriam Ertz, "We show that in Europe, not everyone's reasons for participating in sharing economy platforms are the same and they depend on their type of work". By way of example, people in management posts value the practicality more than the opportunity of making savings. However employees, qualified or otherwise, are more interested in cheaper prices and the chance of finding goods and services they would otherwise be unable to acquire. However, the decisive factor in choosing to participate in the sharing economy is trust.

Most of these platforms are organized via mobile apps and websites, where users interact directly with each other without the constant watchful presence of someone supervising exchanges. As Joan Torrent put it, "trust in both the platform and users is an essential element in understanding the sharing economy". Indeed, almost all users who become suppliers have previously used an app to obtain goods and services.

As the professor explained, "people use the platforms as consumers and, once they have gained experience and trust, they use them to provide services or for work". This is true for almost all entrepreneurs or freelancers who end up providing services on sharing economy platforms, such as Glovo and Deliveroo. For some, working for the platform becomes the main source of income. These are the so-called crowdworkers.