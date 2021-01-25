Eight recommendations to improve apps for neglected tropical diseases

A study performed by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) provided eight recommendations for improving the online technology to help with the treatment and diagnosis of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). The analysis, presented in a recent open-access publication, was performed by UOC researchers Carme Carrion and Marta Aymerich from the eHealth Lab and Noemí Robles from the eHealth Center, together with José Antonio Ruiz Postigo from the World Health Organization and Oriol Solà de Morales from the Health Innovation Technology Transfer Foundation. In the study, the authors looked at the context of the existing apps and identified their weaknesses.

The recommendations, outlined in this infographic prepared by the UOC eHealth Center, are the result of analysing 13 apps out of a total of 133 candidates, and highlight both their weaknesses and their possibilities for improvement. The goal is to standardize and improve the apps developed for controlling and monitoring neglected tropical diseases of the skin, an even more neglected subgroup of NTDs.

Neglected tropical diseases affect more than a billion people and cause hundreds of thousands of deaths every year. In spite of this, most people still know very little about them. This is the second year that the World NTD Day has been held on 30 January.